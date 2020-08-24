Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEX by 617.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in WEX by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

In other news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.69.

WEX opened at $152.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. WEX Inc has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.