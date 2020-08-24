Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 8,496 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,779,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $1,255,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the period. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Icahn Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

IEP opened at $52.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. Icahn Enterprises LP has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $70.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.54.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.81. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises LP will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.96%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.