Ragnarok 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.00 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Ragnarok has a market cap of $5,736.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ragnarok coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00132264 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.20 or 0.01690914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00192863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000889 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00158289 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

