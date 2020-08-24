Ragnarok Hits Market Capitalization of $7,645.31 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ragnarok has a market cap of $7,645.31 and $169.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00128539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.66 or 0.01729489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00191458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000873 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00152939 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

