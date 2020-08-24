Rapids Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million (RPD)

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. One Rapids token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $5,468.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded 27% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00131689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.06 or 0.01683526 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00192825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000889 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00158241 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,982,585,385 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,785,130,127 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

