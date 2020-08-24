Raven Protocol Price Reaches $0.0006 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $7,880.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00128020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.01724903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00190944 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00156092 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,222,779,499 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

