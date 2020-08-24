RED Trading Up 15.7% Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. RED has a total market capitalization of $623,990.59 and $13,709.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. Over the last week, RED has traded up 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00529460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002602 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

