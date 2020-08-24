ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Bleutrade. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $37.28 million and $150,947.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00070180 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00774835 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.33 or 0.01590636 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,708.34 or 0.99418567 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00013598 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00158881 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006162 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, C-Patex, Bisq, YoBit, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, Crex24, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

