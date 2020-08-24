Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC) Shares Down 15.4%

Redstar Gold Corp (CVE:RGC) dropped 15.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 631,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 549,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of $12.00 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

