Ren Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36.34 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Ren token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00003720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, UEX, Kyber Network and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $386.43 million and approximately $36.34 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00040580 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $673.34 or 0.05734396 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004543 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00029507 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 884,617,357 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, OKEx, DDEX, Tidex, Binance, UEX, Huobi Global and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

