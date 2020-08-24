Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CCL Industries (CCDBF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CCL Industries (OTCMKTS: CCDBF):

8/10/2020 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $49.00 to $54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – CCL Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – CCL Industries was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2020 – CCL Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – CCL Industries is now covered by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2020 – CCL Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCDBF opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. CCL Industries Inc. has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $45.20.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

