Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.06

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.06 and last traded at $27.77, with a volume of 31785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

