Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

8/13/2020 – Revance Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/12/2020 – Revance Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/11/2020 – Revance Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2020 – Revance Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2020 – Revance Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/14/2020 – Revance Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2020 – Revance Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Revance Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2020 – Revance Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance's science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance's initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company's highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. "

7/3/2020 – Revance Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/25/2020 – Revance Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

RVNC traded up $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.85. 32,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.60. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,197,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after purchasing an additional 318,722 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 261,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Revance Therapeutics by 40.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 161,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

