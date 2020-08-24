RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 0.78% of RMR Group worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in RMR Group by 264.3% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in RMR Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group in the second quarter worth $416,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMR Group in the second quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in RMR Group by 114.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RMR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RMR Group from $46.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RMR Group from $28.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of RMR Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $29.06 on Monday. RMR Group Inc has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. The company has a market cap of $910.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.31.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. RMR Group had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RMR Group Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

