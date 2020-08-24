Rocky Mountain Liquor (CVE:RUM) Stock Price Down 16%

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc (CVE:RUM)’s share price fell 16% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. 753,012 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 510% from the average session volume of 123,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 396.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Rocky Mountain Liquor Company Profile (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juices, soft drinks, and ice and giftware products. As of May 16, 2018, it owned and operated 33 private liquor stores.

