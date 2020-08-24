Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,194 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.15% of Roper Technologies worth $62,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $432.17. 301,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.07. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.50.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

