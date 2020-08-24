Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 256.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 549,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,347 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $27,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 689,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after acquiring an additional 329,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,157.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,730 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,162.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

