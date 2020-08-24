RPICoin (RPI) Hits Market Cap of $22,552.46

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. RPICoin has a total market cap of $22,552.46 and $39.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RPICoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. During the last week, RPICoin has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00043430 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000098 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 998,040,978 coins and its circulating supply is 958,029,042 coins. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin.

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

