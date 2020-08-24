RPICoin (RPI) Price Down 29.5% This Week

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. One RPICoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. RPICoin has a market cap of $22,555.09 and $15.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00043303 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000109 BTC.

RPICoin Coin Profile

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 997,815,978 coins and its circulating supply is 957,804,042 coins. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog. RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin. The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com. The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

