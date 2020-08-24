Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 70,991 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 1,930.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,991 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Winnebago Industries worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $59.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 2.27.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

In related news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $249,443.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WGO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.43.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.