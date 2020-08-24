Safe Haven (SHA) Trading 37.2% Higher Over Last Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Safe Haven has a market cap of $21.05 million and $1.63 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.13 or 0.01509922 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

