Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Short Interest Up 8.3% in July

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SAFE opened at $51.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,734,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 167,604 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $8,626,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 33,585 shares of company stock worth $1,749,871 and have sold 248,386 shares worth $12,862,810. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Safehold by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 69,304 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,113,000 after purchasing an additional 312,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Safehold by 323.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Safehold in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Safehold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

