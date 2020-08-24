SafeInsure Price Tops $0.0333 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $545,114.67 and $1.25 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 16,376,848 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

