SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Morgan Stanley

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $51.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.68. SAGE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $173.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.04. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,869.15% and a negative return on equity of 64.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 1,077.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after buying an additional 908,546 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

