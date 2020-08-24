Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $20,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $729,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $778,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.70.

SRPT stock opened at $141.94 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The business had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares in the company, valued at $496,466,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,247 shares of company stock worth $24,482,622 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

