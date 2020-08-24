Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 3,140 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 2.26% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000.

NASDAQ:ROBT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,443. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33.

