Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 5,100 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 942.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,941 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,789,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,878 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,966,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,016 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31,035.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,017,000 after purchasing an additional 879,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,444,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,312,000 after purchasing an additional 855,199 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 500,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,895. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.