Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 9,505 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.13% of Coherus Biosciences worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Coherus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

CHRS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.08. 609,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,816. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.03. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $3,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,810,497. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

