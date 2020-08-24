Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $11.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its position in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,385 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group makes up about 4.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of The Carlyle Group worth $11,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 19,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,465,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,444,678,000 after buying an additional 95,195 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.62. The company had a trading volume of 904,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,001. The Carlyle Group LP has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 13.03% and a positive return on equity of 19.81%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 22,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $635,535.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 879,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,450,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 230,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,939,172 shares of company stock worth $507,807,011 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.31.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

