Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58,625 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for 1.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $6.63. 102,512,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,930,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.89. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

