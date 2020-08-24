Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Easterly Government Properties comprises approximately 1.7% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Easterly Government Properties worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEA. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $126,952,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% during the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,888,000 after acquiring an additional 855,268 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 51,535.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,452,000 after acquiring an additional 787,977 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 45.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,461,000 after acquiring an additional 652,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 152.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 459,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 277,162 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $510,212.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 18,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $435,846.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,721 shares of company stock worth $1,912,909. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

