Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,015 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 47.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 144,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 46,570 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 93.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 470,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,477,000 after acquiring an additional 140,052 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

FTCS stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.95. The company had a trading volume of 605,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,423. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $64.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.