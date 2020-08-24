Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.66% of Atomera worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Atomera by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Atomera by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 18.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atomera alerts:

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $58,644.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,621 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,428.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 9,765 shares of company stock valued at $83,784 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

ATOM traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.61. 1,087,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,305. Atomera Inc has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Atomera had a negative return on equity of 92.57% and a negative net margin of 2,559.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Atomera Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.