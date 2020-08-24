Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 4,936 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for 3.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.46% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 664,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

