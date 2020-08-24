Sargent Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Universal Display makes up approximately 4.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Universal Display worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Universal Display by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.76. The stock had a trading volume of 202,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,165. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

OLED has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.13.

In other Universal Display news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total value of $312,068.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,761,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

