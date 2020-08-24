Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 102,898 Shares of Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,898 shares during the quarter. Avid Bioservices comprises 2.8% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned approximately 1.88% of Avid Bioservices worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDMO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $25,339.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at $72,322.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CDMO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.18. 169,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,390. Avid Bioservices Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $8.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.25.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.