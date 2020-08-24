Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 2,544 Shares of Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Pulse Electronics comprises about 1.2% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Pulse Electronics worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PULS. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Electronics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pulse Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Electronics during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pulse Electronics during the first quarter valued at $306,000.

Pulse Electronics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 89,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,911. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.54. Pulse Electronics Corp has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

About Pulse Electronics

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

