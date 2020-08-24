Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Novavax comprises 1.1% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Novavax worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 42.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 36.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Novavax in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 315.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Young purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $73,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,700 shares of company stock worth $23,324,904. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NVAX stock traded down $18.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,461,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,448. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. The business’s revenue was up 944.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

