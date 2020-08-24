Savant Capital LLC Acquires 44,855 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,855 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 940.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14,766.7% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.35. The company had a trading volume of 353,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,011. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.41. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.