Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,779,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,223 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,457,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,769,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,965 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,617,000 after acquiring an additional 354,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $344.35. 2,083,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,170. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $344.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.01.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

