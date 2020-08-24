Savant Capital LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 640.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.12.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock worth $32,361,425. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,584,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184,647. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $373.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

