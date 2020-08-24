Savant Capital LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 105,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,227,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 114,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,062,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded up $2.28 on Monday, reaching $206.41. 6,157,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,676,871. The firm has a market cap of $400.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.07.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,479 shares of company stock worth $11,145,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.