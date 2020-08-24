Scala Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 14% lower against the dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $9,506.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 12,912,964,769 coins and its circulating supply is 9,112,964,769 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network.

Scala Coin Trading

Scala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

