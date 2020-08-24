Sentient Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $42.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 32.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 24th. Sentient Coin has a market cap of $496,371.61 and $42.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. Over the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

