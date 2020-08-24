Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 12,778 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,760,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 222,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,511,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,290,000 after buying an additional 347,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $24,465,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,915,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after acquiring an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 90,400 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Robert L. Rosen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $70,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Parks bought 2,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $143,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,041. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58 and a beta of 1.14. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.26 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.97%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

