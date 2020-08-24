ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Davis Capital Partners LLC

Davis Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,071,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384,318 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares accounts for about 3.8% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Davis Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.99% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $38,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

SFBS traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.71. 141,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,328. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $40.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $503,533.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $126,555.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 317,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,344.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,948 shares of company stock worth $1,277,328. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

