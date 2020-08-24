Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 20,348 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,951,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,438,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,101,000 after acquiring an additional 485,092 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,979,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,534,000 after acquiring an additional 513,044 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,425,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,793,000 after acquiring an additional 139,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,358,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 323,644 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.66. 319,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,610. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

