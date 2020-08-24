Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,831 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $6,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.39. 316,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,745. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.27 and its 200-day moving average is $107.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

