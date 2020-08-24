Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.42 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 2.0% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,241,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,718,000 after purchasing an additional 112,638 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $40.43. The company had a trading volume of 261,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,120. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.72.

