Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

EFG traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.37. The company had a trading volume of 291,675 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

